🔥West Ham news this week: David Moyes plotting more shocks as his grand plan starts to take shape🔥

After weeks of saying that he could see his West Ham players improving on the training ground day after day, David Moyes finally saw his efforts come together on Saturday.

Moyes has laid out his long term plans for a younger, hungrier Hammers side should they stay up this season and the win over Southampton showed the early shoots of his aim for this squad.

Jarrod Bowen, who Moyes was so keen to shelter from the pressures of the Premier League early on, shone in West Ham’s four-pronged attack, Michail Antonio and Sebastien Haller causing havoc for Southampton’s defenders with Pablo Fornals pulling the strings behind them.

Bowen looked at home in the top flight, Declan Rice – revitalised in recent weeks – again a diamond in midfield on his 100th appearance for the club.

In Pictures | West Ham vs Southampton | 29/02/2020

Moyes has the tactical nous and the squad to spare the Hammers from relegation, but the Scot has a grander plan. The signs were there that it could work on Saturday, but it must be followed up. Consistency, as always, is key.

They are back into another daunting run of games with Arsenal, Wolves, Tottenham and Chelsea coming next, but a carefully followed, energetic plan should spring confidence in the West Ham ranks.

Perhaps Wolves aside, each of their next four opponents have shown signs of frailty in recent weeks as they, in turn, refuse to take control of the race for European places.

Take each on with the same devotion, energy and hunger as Saturday, and there could be a few shocks on the way.