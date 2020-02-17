🔥West Ham news this week: Daunting trip to Man City disrupts key training sessions for David Moyes🔥

It is hard to think of a worse way to disrupt what would have been clear working week for David Moyes than a trip to an angry Etihad to face Pep Guardiola’s champions.

Manchester City have been left reeling by Uefa’s two-year Champions League ban and will be out to make a statement when West Ham visit for their rescheduled fixture on Wednesday.

Moyes will have wanted to come back from a winter break into a week of hard work at Rush Green as he looks to halt the Hammers’ slide and get them back on the right path. A week to further embed Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen into his way of playing following their January arrivals.

Instead he now has a quick turnaround and little time to work between trips to Manchester City and then Liverpool next week.

Results at either the Etihad and Anfield would be wonderful for the east Londoners but are nonetheless unexpected. Green shoots of optimism will likely be the order of the day.

Moyes has hailed the work ethic of his squad since the day he returned, but the fruits of that have scarcely been seen on match days when it matters most.

In seasons gone past West Ham have been known to pick up the odd freak result when it is least expected. Two consistent performances, with clear encouragement for the battle which lies ahead would perhaps be more welcome for Moyes and his coaching staff.