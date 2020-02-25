🔥West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek ruled out for three weeks after suffering injury blow against Liverpool🔥

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek is facing three weeks on the sidelines after picking up a hip injury during Monday’s defeat to Liverpool.

Soucek, who joined on loan from Slavia Prague during the January window, has impressed since arriving in east London, turning in an excellent performance at Anfield before injury struck.

David Moyes described the knock as a “big loss” on Monday night with the club now confirming the Czech international is unlikely to be available again until after the international break in March.

A statement from the club read: “West Ham United can confirm that Tomas Soucek suffered a low grade injury last night and is likely to be out for approximately three weeks.

“The Czech Republic international sustained a hip flexor injury during the narrow defeat at league leaders Liverpool.”

Head of Medical Services Richard Collinge said of the injury: “Tomas over-extended his hip flexor muscle but the scan was positive and revealed only a low grade issue. We hope to have him back before the international break in March.”

Soucek arrived at West Ham for a loan fee for £3.8m, and can make the move permanent for a further £13.7m.