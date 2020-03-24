🔥West Ham LIVE Q&A: Jack Rosser answers your questions on summer transfer targets, David Moyes and more🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE Q&A with West Ham correspondent Jack Rosser.

The football – and sporting – calendar has been decimated by the coronavirus outbreak as elite-level competitions are postponed or cancelled altogether, including the Premier League, Champions League and Euro 2020.

But there is still plenty to discuss, as West Ham remain in a battle against relegation with David Moyes overseeing just two league wins since his appointment.

Regarding transfers, there are question marks over the futures of the likes of Declan Rice and Issa Diop, while the Hammers are facing uncertainty over the use of the London Stadium should the Premier League season resume.

With so much up in the air, and plenty to be decided, Jack will be on hand to answer your questions.

Follow our West Ham LIVE Q&A with Jack Rosser below…

