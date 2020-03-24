🔥West Ham LIVE Q&A: Jack Rosser answers your questions on summer transfer targets, David Moyes and more🔥

Posted by — March 24, 2020 in News Leave a reply
west-ham-live-q&a:-jack-rosser-answers-your-questions-on-summer-transfer-targets,-david-moyes-and-more

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE Q&A with West Ham correspondent Jack Rosser.

The football – and sporting – calendar has been decimated by the coronavirus outbreak as elite-level competitions are postponed or cancelled altogether, including the Premier League, Champions League and Euro 2020.

But there is still plenty to discuss, as West Ham remain in a battle against relegation with David Moyes overseeing just two league wins since his appointment.

Regarding transfers, there are question marks over the futures of the likes of Declan Rice and Issa Diop, while the Hammers are facing uncertainty over the use of the London Stadium should the Premier League season resume.

With so much up in the air, and plenty to be decided, Jack will be on hand to answer your questions.

Follow our West Ham LIVE Q&A with Jack Rosser below…

Can’t see the West Ham LIVE Q&A blog? Click here for the desktop version.

You May Also Like

trump-says-‘not-easy’-to-get-face-masks,-ventilators-to-us.-states

🔥Trump says ‘not easy’ to get face masks, ventilators to U.S. states🔥

proenza-schouler-launches-its-first-ever-activewear-line-and-it&apos;s-in-collaboration-with-goop

🔥Proenza Schouler launches its first-ever activewear line and it's in collaboration with Goop🔥

best-online-clothing-sales-to-shop-right-now

🔥Best online clothing sales to shop right now🔥

here&apos;s-your-chance-to-live-in-one-of-london&apos;s-art-deco-gems

🔥Here's your chance to live in one of London's Art Deco gems🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *