🔥West Ham LIVE Q&A: Jack Rosser answered questions on summer transfer targets, David Moyes and more🔥

The football – and sporting – calendar has been decimated by the coronavirus outbreak as elite-level competitions are postponed or cancelled altogether, including the Premier League, Champions League and Euro 2020.

But there is still plenty to discuss, as West Ham remain in a battle against relegation with David Moyes overseeing just two league wins since his appointment.

Regarding transfers, there are question marks over the futures of the likes of Declan Rice and Issa Diop, while the Hammers are facing uncertainty over the use of the London Stadium should the Premier League season resume.

2020-03-24T15: 12: 56.220Z

2020-03-24T15: 10: 13.000Z

Pete asks… Who are the key staff behind the scenes day to day? Away from the coaching side?Jack: There are so many different departments who all pull together to support the squad. In the current circumstances, two, in particular, will be vital.First of all there is head of medical Richard Collinge and his team. Richard arrived at the club in the summer of 2018 and will be a key contact for players looking to keep their fitness ticking over while the season is suspended and there is not clear return date in sight. The medical team have prepared individual programmes and nutritional advice for each player, with the squad feeding back progress to the physios via an app.Also key at such an unsettling time will be head of player care Hugo Scheckter and his team. Scheckter – who West Ham poached from Southampton where he was a highly popular figure among the squad – deals with all manner of problems that may arise for players. In usual circumstances this would be settling new signings into the area, finding housing or schools as well as arranging cars for the players and dealing with any needs which arise on matchdays.At the moment there will be a greater focus on the mental health side of things, with especially the foreign players in the squad having to deal with being absent from their families at such a difficult time.

2020-03-24T15: 02: 51.000Z

Alice on Facebook ask… would West Ham listen to offers for Haller in the summer or are they happy with his performances?

Photo: Getty ImagesJack: It is still rather early to judge whether they are happy with Haller or not.They would likely have wanted to see a little more this season for such an expensive signing, but there have been flashes – especially when paired with Michail Antonio going forward.It is impossible to say they wouldn’t listen to offers for him, any club of West Ham’s size would listen to offers for any of their players. But given the fee they forked out to bring him in only last summer, it would have to be quite the offer for him to move on so quickly, and I’m not sure I can see anyone stumping up that sort of cash.

2020-03-24T14: 53: 51.000Z

John on Facebook asks… What changes have Kevin Nolan and Paul Nevin made since being appointed as coaches?

Photo: West Ham FCJack: Moyes has been full of praise for the pair of them since they arrived at the club. He was certainly keen to add a coach who had a bit of West Ham in him, having had Stuart Pearce as part of his setup during his first spell. The pair have hit the ground running, and have taken quite the load off of Moyes – who only brought Alan Irvine with him when he returned. Each member of the coaching staff had been working round the clock before the postponement, arriving hours before the players started training and staying well into the night.

2020-03-24T14: 44: 51.000Z

Tom on Facebook asks… What’s the latest on interest in Declan Rice? He says he can see himself staying but I read Chelsea were interested?

Photo: West Ham FCJack: Most Premier League clubs are likely to be interested in Rice, he is a fine prospect and has been back to his best under Moyes. He certainly has the potential to be at a Champions League club in the not too distant future, but there is a real sense that he knows what West Ham have given him. Whether Chelsea would act on any interest is a different matter. In that same role they already have Jorginho – an Italian international who has performed well under Frank Lampard – and youngster Billy Gilmour, who is a sensational talent. Both are slightly different players than Rice, too.West Ham will no doubt face a battle to keep hold of Rice over the coming years, something Moyes is well aware of. It is one that many are perhaps resigned to the fact they will not win in the long term.

2020-03-24T14: 35: 51.000Z

Phillipe on Facebook ask… what happens to Tomas Soucek if West Ham get relegated? Would Jarrod Bowen’s transfer/contract change also?

Photo: West Ham FCJack: We’ll deal with Soucek first.The deal to bring him in during the January window is viewed within the club as essentially a permanent transfer with a deferred payment should they stay up.The Hammers paid Slavia Prague a £4million loan fee in January and, should they stay in the Premier League, they’ll then pay a further £16.7million to make the move permanent. Moyes has been very impressed with him early on so it looks a good investment at this early stage.Relegation was a sticking point for Bowen’s deadline day move. The player and agent were pushing for some sort of release clause to come into play should the club be relegated at the end of the season.However, that never made it into the deal. What is included is that – as is common practice at many Premier League clubs – Bowen’s wages will take a hit should the Hammers drop into the Championship.

2020-03-24T14: 27: 51.000Z

Amy on Facebook asks… Does David Moyes have a relegation clause in his contract?

Photo: ReutersJack: He does not. The terms of his deal upon returning to east London were given careful consideration given the way it all ended last time out.His current deal runs until the end of next season – again, there could be ramifications there if schedules are moved around – and includes an extension options beyond that.Moyes sees this as a long-term job, regardless of his contract and has consistently stated he wants to leave David Gold, David Sullivan and Karren Brady with no option but to extend his deal when the time comes.

2020-03-24T14: 18: 51.000Z

Joe on Facebook asks… what’s the latest on the proposed seating changes at the London Stadium? Do you think it will improve the atmosphere?

Photo: Getty ImagesJack: This again remains up in the air given the current situation. The original plan was to have the new seats behind each goal in place for the start of next season – whenever that is. That remains the goal, but of course that was based on the work being done during the summer break from football and around the other events taking place.The club remained committed to getting the work done as soon as possible, but again it could be something that is taken out of their hands given the current circumstances.In terms of the atmosphere, you would hope so. Bringing fans closer to the pitch where possible is always going to be a help. Playing at London Stadium for away teams has been described to me by some visiting players as being like a training session in the past, though that was during the first season in Stratford. Anything the club can do to make it feel more like a football stadium will have a positive effect.

2020-03-24T14: 09: 44.873Z

Andy on Facebook asks… I’m seeing conflicting reports on who has priority on use of the London Stadium during the summer. What’s true?

Photo: ReutersJack: The club insist there is little debate to be had here. I understand they’ve received letters from E20, as recently as last week, confirming that West Ham have overriding priority on the use of the London Stadium ahead of any athletics. UK Athletics see it a little differently, with chief Nic Coward telling The Times this week: “As far as we’re concerned athletics has priority and nobody has spoken to us about changes in the summer, including any plans for West Ham games.” Of course, this all hinges on whether any sport can take place there at all this summer, a lot of things remain up in the air at the moment.The Major League Baseball games there were due to be played there have already been postponed.

2020-03-24T14: 01: 51.000Z

James Jones (@ByJamesJones) on Twitter asks… What’s the plan for the summer window? Has Moyes already drawn up plans for who he wants to keep/sell?

Photo: PAJack: David Moyes had a plan for the squad the first time around, and it hasn’t changed too much in the time he has been away. The Scot made it clear from the off that he wanted to create a young, hungry squad made up of players who have something to prove in the Premier League.That likely means goodbye to Carlos Sanchez and hello to more signings like Jarrod Bowen, which few fans would argue against. During his first spell at the club, Moyes was constantly talking about profiling the ideal “West Ham player” and angling their recruitment towards that. If the club take his ideas when it comes to recruitment on board we should see the end of glamour signings that haven’t always worked out and see a more logical approach taken.

2020-03-24T14: 00: 18.000Z

2020-03-24T13: 44: 11.283Z

2020-03-24T12: 14: 26.793Z

