🔥West Ham leave Arsenal empty-handed but performances indicate Premier League safety🔥

David Moyes left the Emirates Stadium wondering how on the planet West Ham didn’t secure what is a crucial win within their fight to beat the drop.

The Hammers were brilliant against Arsenal but wasted four glorious chances at 0-0 and can look back with this as you that got away.

Michail Antonio may have scored a hat-trick. He missed three good chances, Sebastien Haller also missed a sitter and West Ham were designed to pay when Alexandre Lacazette won it late to leave them still right above the bottom three only on goal difference.

West Ham didn’t deserve to reduce. If they play such as this, it certainly makes you wonder how they’re in that mess.

Moyes got the gameplan i’m all over this, you can not fault the commitment of the players, All afternoon antonio caused havoc, Jarrod Bowen was impressive again and the Hammers showed the type of fight that will be necessary for them to remain up.

Individual mistakes at the trunk have cost West Ham this year. Against Arsenal it had been their failure to covert chance that hurt them. Moyes admitted following the game he had never created as much chances at Arsenal in every his years as a manager.

Moyes will undoubtedly be concerned that three good performances against Liverpool, Arsenal and southampton have only yielded three points.

With that said, not an excessive amount of damage was done after Bournemouth, Norwich and Watford all lost and when they continue steadily to perform such as this then they ought to be fine