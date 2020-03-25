🔥West Ham launch 'Hammers at Home' initiative to provide support for fans during coronavirus crisis🔥

West Ham have launched a new initiative to provide support and interaction for fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Hammers at Home’ will see players and staff reach out to vulnerable supporters during the lockdown and help provide educational content for children who are now having to be home-schooled.

The club will use their Players Project scheme as a foundation to support fans, with Declan Rice having begun earlier in the week by contacting an elderly member of the Any Old Irons group over the phone – something other players and staff will continue to do throughout the lockdown.

In a statement, the club said: “We want to assure all of our supporters that the lines of communication to your Club remain open and that we are here by your side through the difficult days, weeks and months ahead.”

The Hammers have also donated all unused food supplies from their first team and academy training grounds to the Salvation Army in Romford this week.

Furthermore, captain Mark Noble – who will donate his fees for his Evening Standard column to Newham Foodbank – has written to all West Ham members, local Newham residents and fans over the age of 70 on behalf of the club to offer support.

