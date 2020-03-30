🔥West Ham insist London Stadium will remain in 'football mode' despite possible clash with UK Athletics🔥

West Ham have moved to quash suggestions they could have to play in front of retracted stands and an athletics track if the season is extended beyond June.

The Anniversary Games are scheduled to be held at the London Stadium on July 4 and 5 and it has been suggested West Ham may have to compromise with UK Athletics.

But West Ham have the club have reiterated they have first say on the stadium under the “overriding priority principle” in their contract with the London Legacy Development Corporation [LLDC].

The Hammers say the contract states that the London Stadium must be in “football mode” until after the final game of the Premier League season, whenever that is played. The seats, say West Ham, cannot be altered while the football season is still active.

Stadium landlords E20 could be at loggerheads with UK Athletics but West Ham are sure their contract with the LLDC is watertight.

The club said in a statement last week: “As the primary concessionaire at London Stadium, our agreement with our landlords E20 has a clause known as the Overriding Priority Principle.

“The Overriding Priority Principle is an agreement that all of West Ham United’s competitive matches shall take precedence over any other activity, event or use of the Stadium on the dates that are notified to us by a governing body – in this case the Premier League.

“If the football season continues beyond May, our fixtures will go ahead as planned in the Stadium. E20 has confirmed it has an obligation not to schedule events during the football season which might impair the pitch.

“The football season is defined as ending on the date falling one day after the final competitive match we play in an event year.

“As yet, we have no confirmation of when postponed matches will be played but if and when they are rescheduled, they will be played at London Stadium, which is the home ground of West Ham United.”

