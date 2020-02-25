🔥West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski vows to make up for errors: 'I cost us three points at Liverpool'🔥

Lukasz Fabianski has apologised for his howler against Liverpool and vowed to make up for the costly error by helping West Ham fight their way out of relegation trouble.

The Hammers were heading for a shock win at Anfield before the goalkeeper’s blunder allowed Mo Salah’s tame shot to trickle through his legs to make it 2-2.

Sadio Mane scored in the 81st minute to move Liverpool closer to their first title in 30 years and leave the Hammers in the bottom three, despite this spirited display on Merseyside.

Fabianski should also have done ­better with Liverpool’s opener, when he failed to keep out a routine header from Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Pole was devastated at the final whistle but immediately held up his hands for his errors.

“My mistake basically cost the team the three points,” said Fabianski, who has been in outstanding form since joining West Ham from Swansea in 2018. “We did really well, we actually pushed Liverpool to the edge and I think if it was not for my mistake then we could have even won.

“I am really sorry that I let the team down. I held my hands up [in the dressing room] and I am really sorry for my efforts. I am the reason why we lost.

“I think the first goal and the second goal I should have done a lot better, because I was set, I was ready to react and my hands were there. For some reason I just misjudged it or maybe I was a bit relaxed in those situations, thinking that it was already caught or saved. It was me being a bit too relaxed, not being aggressive with making saves.

“I will do my best [to make up for it], work hard, make sure I cut out all the mistakes and try to be an important part of the season. We are still in a bad position and I will just make sure I am more focused and more reliable to help the team in the next games.”

Jürgen Klopp reacts to hard fought victory against West Ham

Fabianski’s fumble cost West Ham but there were plenty of positives for them to take from a resilient display.

After going behind early on, the Hammers equalised straight away through Issa Diop and then took a shock lead when substitute Pablo Fornals scored early in the second half.

Liverpool fought back to move within 12 points of their first title in 30 years as Salah beat Fabianski and Mane tapped home a cross from the outstanding Trent Alexander-Arnold.

West Ham captain Mark Noble defended Fabianski and says the Hammers will rally round the 35-year-old former Arsenal goalkeeper.

Noble said: “Lukasz has been unbelievable for us and dug us out of many holes. There have been many times I have come in the dressing room and given him a cuddle and thanked him for the saves he has pulled off.

“Everyone makes mistakes, it is football. He came in and said sorry but I do not want him to do that because he has saved us many times.”

West Ham have now won just once in eight League matches since David Moyes took over in December, but this display will have given them great encouragement.