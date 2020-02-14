🔥West Ham forward Felipe Anderson set to return from injury against Man City🔥

West Ham hope to have Felipe Anderson back for their rearranged game at Manchester City next Wednesday.

Anderson has been out for a month with a back injury but the Brazilian has returned to training and could feature at the Etihad.

His return is a boost for West Ham in their battle to avoid relegation.

Anderson has struggled this season to recapture his good form last season but he and new signing Jarrod Bowen will add to the attacking options available to David Moyes.

Bowen, the £22million January signing from Hull City, is in line to make his debut against Manchester City. The winger was due to play in the game last Sunday but it was postponed because of Storm Ciara.

Andriy Yarmolenko, who has been out since mid-December with a thigh problem, is closing in on a return. It seems more likely he will be back fit to face Liverpool at Anfield on February 24.

Closing in: Yarmolenko is set to return in the coming weeks (Getty Images)

West Ham players have been given five days off this week during their designated winter break and are due back in training on Saturday to begin preparations for the Manchester City game.