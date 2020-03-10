🔥West Ham fans target Burnley match in April for next mass protest against owners🔥

West Ham supporters are planning another mass protest against the club’s owners when Burnley visit London Stadium next month.

Supporters group Hammers United, which has seen a swell in numbers over recent months, have arranged a number of protests to date, including ahead of the Southampton game when an estimated 8,500 fans marched amid growing unrest.

The group have announced that there will be some form of action ahead of every home game between now and the end of the season, while black balloons will be released from the away end at every game on the road, as was the case at Liverpool and Arsenal.

In a statement, Hammers United said: “There will be action at all remaining home games and we have a specific plan for each game. There are a number of objectives we are looking to achieve.

“We will share the details, where possible, in the build up to each protest. There will be some details, for some protests, that cannot be shared as they would compromise the impact.”

A planned protest for the game against Burnley in March 2018 was blocked, with pitch invasions and violence in the stands then unfolding during the match at London Stadium, with the directors’ box targeted and pelted with coins.