🔥West Ham fans leave Liverpool wondering how costly Lukasz Fabianski mistake will prove to be🔥

West Ham fans have wanted to see a bit of fight from their team and they got that at Anfield.

The Hammers gave Liverpool their toughest game at home this season and really gave it a go against the leaders.

They were dreaming of a famous win when they went 2-1 up in the second half and despite Liverpool’s late collapse there was plenty of encouragement for David Moyes. Continue to play like that and West Ham should be fine.

Only time will tell how costly Lukasz Fabianski’s howler will be to West Ham’s fight to stay up. The Hammers were on course for three points that would have lifted them out of the bottom three before the goalkeeper let Mohamed Salah’s weak shot squirm between his legs. Fabianski has been outstanding since joining West Ham but the mistake was a throwback to his Arsenal days. It was a nightmare moment for him that sparked a late Liverpool fightback.

Photo: REUTERS

As well as the late turnaround, another blow for West Ham was losing Tomas Soucek to injury. The January loan signing looks like he could be a key player in the fight to stay up and David Moyes will be praying his injury is not a bad one. Soucek epitomised the fight the Hammers showed before he pulled up at the start of the second half.

Jeremy Ngakia was throw in the deep end at Liverpool and produced an outstanding display against Liverpool’s left-sided threat of Andy Roberston and Sadio Mane. The 19-year-old right-back did was not overawed at all and produced an assured display.

With Ryan Fredericks probably out for the season with a shoulder injury, Ngakia has shown he can come in and deputise during the relegation run-in.