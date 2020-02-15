🔥West Ham defender Winston Reid joins MLS side Sporting Kansas City on loan🔥

West Ham defender Winston Reid has joined Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Sporting Kansas City on loan.

The 31-year-old will link up with the MLS side in the United States ahead of the 2020 season, which begins in March.

The move was confirmed by West Ham’s co-chairman David Gold on Saturday morning via his Twitter account.

“I can confirm that Winston Reid has just completed the documentation for his temporary transfer to Sporting Kansas City in the MLS. Good luck Winston,” he wrote.

Reid arrived in east London from Danish team FC Midtjylland in August 2010 and is the club’s longest-serving player behind club captain Mark Noble.

The centre-back has made 222 appearances for the Hammers, scoring 10 goals and was voted the Hammer of the Year during the 2012-13 campaign.

However, the New Zealand international has been blighted by injury over the past two seasons and hasn’t made a Premier League appearance since March 2018.

In other West Ham news, promising academy forward Amadou Diallo has put pen to paper on a first professional contract after turning 17.

“It feels amazing,” Diallo told the club’s official website. “I’ve been working for this my whole life, so I’m delighted to sign. It’s a very exciting moment for me and my family.

“I’d like to thank my family first of all, and all the coaches that I’ve worked with; all of them have had a big impact on me.

“One of my main dreams is to play for the Club because I grew up around Upton Park. Hearing the fans singing, I just wanted to play for West Ham United.”