🔥West Ham confirm Ryan Fredericks has suffered ligament damage to right shoulder🔥

Ryan Fredericks is facing a spell on the sidelines after sustaining ligament damage to his right shoulder at Manchester City on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old collided with City midfielder Rodri in the second half at The Etihad and left the stadium with his arm in a sling.

He will now see a specialist before a call is made on the right way for the injury to be treated.

Having failed to bring in a right-back over the course of the January window and with Ben Johnson struggling with injury problems all season, David Moyes is now left with 35-year-old Pablo Zabaleta as his first choice, while youngster Jeremy Ngakia could feature having made his debut against Liverpool earlier this season.

A club statement read: “West Ham United can confirm that Ryan Fredericks is undergoing further assessment on the shoulder injury he sustained at Manchester City on Wednesday night.

“The 27-year-old defender damaged ligaments in his right shoulder following a challenge with City midfielder Rodri which forced him off early in the second half.

“Fredericks is now awaiting further consultation with specialists to decide on the appropriate course of treatment, and the Club will keep supporters updated on his progress.”

West Ham face Liverpool at Anfield on Monday night.