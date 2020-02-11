🔥West Ham coach Kevin Nolan: I know Hammers will avoid relegation🔥

New West Ham coach Kevin Nolan says he has seen enough from his first days back at the club to convince him that the Hammers will beat the drop.

West Ham sit a point from safety with their trip to Manchester City likely to be rearranged for next week before they visit Liverpool the following Monday.

Moyes added former Hammers midfielder Nolan and ex-England coach Paul Nevin to his staff last week following his appointment in December.

Having got to grips with the first team, Nolan says the squad are capable of getting out of trouble.

“I’ve seen enough from the lads in training,” Nolan told the club website.

“They know the task ahead and this has been the first week where the gaffer has been able to have a real input in what he wants to show so we’re hoping we’ll be able to see some good, positive stuff.

“We’ve all been in these situations before, we all know what is needed and we’re very confident that we can get there come the end of the season.”

Nolan worked as a player/manager at Leyton Orient and Notts County following his retirement and is relishing to learn from Moyes back in east London.

“I’m just really looking forward to learning from him too,” Nolan said. “He’s a top fella, I’ve met him a few times outside of football at dinners and events, so to be able to work with him on a 24/7 basis and have him at your beck-and-call, no disrespect, is such an honour.

“The fact that it’s at West Ham is even better and I’m just really looking forward to getting stuck into it all!”