🔥West Ham co-chairman David Gold apologises for liking tweet calling Caroline Flack 'weak'🔥

A Premier League club chairman has apologised after liking a social media post describing the late TV presenter Caroline Flack as “weak”.

The West Ham United co-chairman David Gold expressed his regret at the Twitter blunder and promised to make a donation to a mental health charity.

Ms Flack, the former Love Island host, was found dead in her north London home on Saturday. She had been facing charges for allegedly assaulting her ex-fiance.

Gold had liked a tweet that said something positive about the Premier League club, but also referenced the death of former Love Island presenter Flack.

Gold has said he will donate to a mental health charity following the blunder (Getty)

He said it was “never his intention” to condone that part of the tweet and quickly removed the like.

He was heavily criticised on social media for liking the post.

In a statement released via the club, he said: “I apologise unreservedly for liking a tweet last night that I shouldn’t have.

“It was never my intention to condone the sentiment expressed in the second half of it. I hastily pressed ‘like’ and very much regret doing so.

“I will be making a donation to Heads Together to recognise their important work.”