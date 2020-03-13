West Ham manager David Moyes is self-isolating after hugging Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta during a Premier League match on March 7.

As a precautionary measure, any West Ham member of staff who came into direct contact with the Spaniard during the 1-0 defeat at the Emirates is now taking the same measures, in line with Government guidelines.

Arteta received a positive test result for coronavirus on Thursday night and, as a result, more than 100 members of staff at Arsenal are now self-isolating.

West Ham have closed their Rush Green training ground until a deep clean has taken place. The club’s Chadwell Heath and Little Heath training bases, as well as the London Stadium, will also be deep cleaned.

In Pictures | Every major sporting event affected by coronavirus

A West Ham statement read: “Due to members of West Ham personnel being in direct contact with the Arsenal manager at our game at Emirates Stadium at the weekend, the Club is taking a precautionary approach and those individuals are now self-isolating, in line with Government health guidelines.

“The Club will work with Public Health England regarding the welfare of our colleagues, their families and our supporters, which is of course our main priority at this time, and also in relation to our facilities, as well as continuing to work closely with the Premier League.

West Ham boss David Moyes embraces Mikel Arteta during the Premier League clash against Arsenal on March 7 (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“West Ham has already taken a number of precautionary measures in regards to its facilities and its Rush Green training ground, where the management and squad have been based all week, will undergo a further deep clean and is closed until further notice.

“The Club’s other training grounds at Chadwell Heath and Little Heath, as well as London Stadium, are also being deep cleaned.

“West Ham United would like to send the Club’s best to Mikel Arteta and [Chelsea forward] Callum Hudson-Odoi, who have tested positive for COVID-19, and wish them both a full and speedy recovery.”