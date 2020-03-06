🔥West Ham boss David Moyes receives injury boost as Tomas Soucek nears first-team return🔥

David Moyes has been handed an exercise boost before West Ham’s visit to Arsenal with Tomas Soucek closing in on full match fitness.

The January signing was forced off through injury through the defeat at Liverpool last month but had impressed in his early outings as a West Ham player.

Through the loss at Manchester City the Czech Republic midfielder ran beyond any Hammers player had done in a single game in the last six years and contains looked a threat in the years ahead when engaging in the proper positions.

Moyes has seen his squad suffering from injury since time for the club, but apart from the lack of Ryan Fredericks things are beginning to research on the fitness front.

“We’re getting much closer [to a full squad],” said Moyes.

“Tomas Soucek does perfectly and is merely about match fit, very to it now close, he’s recovered really quickly.

“[Andriy] Yarmolenko is back training so we have been very near getting everybody back match fit. Andriy isn’t [ready to play], he’s only started training but Tomas offers a good chance.”

Moyes should come against a former captain of his in the dugout this weekend, with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta having worn the armband for Everton during Moyes’s time at Goodison Park.

“[It will feel] pretty strange, it informs me that I’m obtaining a bit old probably,” said Moyes.

“He was an excellent player for me personally, he helped change Everton, the united team, the true way we played. We’d so many good players at the proper amount of time in Mikel, Steven Pienaar, Leon Osman, were all terrific players also it changed what we’d a better us greatly.

“He was always an extremely good football player first of all, once he surely got to understand the Premier League – it took him some time to stay in – but once he got used to it he became an extremely good football player.

“Once he got used to the physical components of the Premier League he became an extremely good captain, he was a fantastic professional also it rubbed off on a whole lot of individuals around him.

“I was very fortunate to possess him around me.”