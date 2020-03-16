🔥West Ham boss David Moyes out of self-isolation after club sites undergo deep clean🔥

West Ham are slowly looking to get back to something resembling business as usual this week after manager David Moyes came out of self-isolation.

The Hammers boss, and any other members of staff who came into direct contact with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during their game on March 7, self-isolated as a precaution last week after it emerged that the Spaniard had tested positive for coronavirus.

Moyes, who was perfectly healthy all week before the announcement was made regarding Arteta, has not showed any symptoms of the virus.

Furthermore, as a precautionary step, West Ham ordered their three training bases and the London Stadium to undergo a deep clean.

Coronavirus: How has sport been affected?

On the footballing side, the plan is for players and staff to return to Rush Green later this week, while in the boardroom the club’s stance on what should happen to the rest of the season was made clear by vice-chairman Karren Brady in her column in The Sun over the weekend.

Brady declared the only outcome would be to null and void the campaign – useful for a club teetering above the relegation zone on goal difference alone.