🔥West Ham boss David Moyes calls on Felipe Anderson to be like Marko Arnautovic🔥

David Moyes has told Felipe Anderson he can be West Ham’s new Marko Arnautovic.

The Brazilian was back in the West Ham squad for the first time since early January last week following a back injury and could play some part against Liverpool tonight.

Moyes managed to get Arnautovic firing during his first spell in charge of the club before he left in May 2018.

Arnautovic became Moyes’s talisman, scoring 11 goals in 26 games under the Scotsman and notching a further six assists.

Moyes wants to see the same sort of numbers from Anderson, who scored in Moyes’s first game back at West Ham — against Bournemouth.

“If Felipe can be our Marko it would be great,” said Moyes. “He’s the type of player that we want at the moment.

“I am trying to get Felipe to be more ruthless and to make that final pass when he gets the opportunity. He has that in his locker.

“That’s what we got at times from Marko. He would make those runs and he would get the finish. That’s what we are looking for from Felipe.

“But he’s been out for five weeks, since the Sheffield United game [West Ham lost 1-0 at Bramall Lane], and with the games coming up it’s really important we get him in right condition and right frame of mind.”

A point at Anfield tonight would lift the Hammers out of the bottom three above Aston Vila.

Returning: Anderson is set to feature at Liverpool after recovering from a back injury (Getty Images)

Many West Ham fans were disappointed with the defensive tactics adopted by Moyes in the 2-0 defeat at Manchester City but they are likely to see more of the same this evening.