🔥West Ham battle with UK Athletics over London Stadium use looming if Premier League season extends beyond June🔥

UK Athletics say no discussions have been held over their proposed use of the London Stadium this summer, amid suggestions West Ham will have priority over the venue if the Premier League season goes beyond the end of June.

West Ham insist they have first say on the stadium under the “overriding priority principle”, while the London Legacy Development Corporation have insisted it is too early to make any decision over the stadium’s ongoing use.

The parties look likely to be at loggerheads, with UKA chief Nic Coward telling The Times: “As far as we’re concerned athletics has priority and nobody has spoken to us about changes in the summer, including any plans for West Ham games.”

UKA confirmed this morning that no talks had been held, while uncertainty remains over when any major sport will be returning to the London Stadium — whether that be football or athletics.