🔥West Ham and Crystal Palace confirm pre-season friendly plans in Australia🔥

West Ham and Crystal Palace will both travel to Australia as part of their pre-season preparations this summer.

The London duo will take part in the inaugural EVA Air Queensland Champions Cup, also taking on A-League side Brisbane Roar, managed by former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler.

Palace and West Ham will face each other at the 52,500-capacity Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday July 18.

Hammers boss David Moyes said: “It’s not only a great opportunity for West Ham United to play two exciting games in front of our fans down under, it’s also a great opportunity to visit a beautiful country which I know loves their sport and is extremely knowledgeable about football.

“I’ve had the pleasure of going to Brisbane before and it was a fantastic place with warm and friendly people. I’m very much looking forward to going back with West Ham United for what will be an important part of our preparations for the 2020/21 season.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “We are absolutely delighted to be visiting Australia for the first time in the club’s history. It will be fantastic to witness Crystal Palace play against two excellent teams in these wonderful stadiums in front of our Australian fans.

“The tour comes at a crucial stage of our pre-season so the fitness programme and the games are important, but we also look forward to spending time exploring stunning Queensland and meeting as many people as we can.”

Palace will play Fowler’s side on July 18, 830 miles north of the stadium in which they will take on West Ham. The Hammers face Brisbane Roar on July 15.

West Ham have not visited Australia since 1995 when, off the back of their visit, manager Harry Redknapp signed Stan Lazaridis for £300,000 with the Australia international going on to make more than 70 appearances for the club.