🔥West Brom's unique way of warning fans how quickly coronavirus spreads🔥

Football rivalries up and down the country have been set aside for the time being, and clubs are instead taking the fight to the coronavirus outbreak.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi both tested positive to the virus earlier this month, prompting the suspension of the English top flight, and both clubs have since been encouraging supporters to follow government guidelines.

Both Arteta and Hudson-Odoi have now recovered, but the threat coronavirus poses remains very real. Arsenal and Arteta have united behind the message “stay at home, save lives” on social media, while Chelsea told fans: “If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance. Play inside, play for the world.”

But perhaps the most inventive message came from Championship promotion-contenders West Brom, who posted a clip of their fine team goal against Huddersfield from earlier this season.

They illustrated just how contagious the deadly virus is by comparing each pass of the football to the transmission of Covid-19 between people.

The club warned: “On average one person will pass coronavirus to three others. Here’s what happens if that continues for 10 passes…”

By the end of the 30-second clip, and 10 passes later, more than 59,000 people have contracted the virus.