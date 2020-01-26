🔥Wes Welker has a chance to win a Super Bowl as a coach after coming close as a player🔥

Wes Welker came tantalizingly close to winning a Super Bowl in his first year in New England in 2007-08, when he tied an all-time Super Bowl record with 11 receptions but the Patriots lost, 17-14, to the New York Giants.

Welker just barely missed out once more four years later, when the Patriots faced the Giants once again in the 2011-12 Super Bowl. He racked up six catches for 60 yards, but had a key drop late in the game that helped the Giants prevail, 21-17.

Two years after that, Welker finished with eight receptions for 84 yards, but the Denver Broncos lost, 43-8, to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII.

He nearly accomplished the feat three times as a player but was left ring-less, and now he’s hoping to earn that elusive win as the San Francisco 49ers’ wide receivers coach. When Welker wants to show his players that he knows what it takes to thrive at the position, all he has to do is go to the archives.

“Every now and then, he’ll pull out some of his old clips to show the young guys, ‘Look, I might be saying this, but I’ve done this before, too.’” Emmanuel Sanders said.

Wes Welker keeps it 💯 at OTAs. Catch coach @WesWelker in action as he works with the #49ers young corps of receivers in this Mic’d Up presented by @Cisco 👇 pic.twitter.com/qQhJ4dWYRC — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) June 3, 2019

ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted that Welker has helped mold rising star Deebo Samuel into a consistent player. Ever since joining the staff this past February, Welker has preached blocking with an aggressive mindset and always working hard, according to Reiss.

Reiss said Welker, who blossomed into a star after entering the league as an undrafted free agent, reminds his players that nothing is guaranteed.

“Wes always tells the young guys, ‘The moment you feel like you made it in this league, that’s when you’re on your way out,’” Sanders said.

The 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 6: 30 p.m. EST.