🔥Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch Trailer Is Just As Wild As You’d Expect🔥

Every trailer for a Wes Anderson movie feels like opening a surprise gift from an old friend. You never know what’s inside beforehand, and there’s usually a lot of anticipation before tearing the packaging and untying the bows. The first look at his latest film, The French Dispatch, is no exception, as it’s just as wild and exciting as you’d hope, and with some new tricks on display in the world of Andersonian chaos.

Brace yourself, and take a look below.

The overall framing device of the film fully titled The French Dispatch of The Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun is a special issue of that very publication. Focusing on three of their best stories in the past decade, the staff of The French Dispatch work tirelessly to put together these different but complimentary stories of uprising, high art, and cuisine into an easy to sell package.

Right from the start, The French Dispatch feels like a Wes Anderson film. From the presence of recurring cast members like Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Adrian Brody, and, of course, Bill Murray, the patter that’s shown on screen is just as comforting as knowing that these folks are on the screen once again.

But the new and exciting angles that present themselves in The French Dispatch are quite exciting as well. With what looks like an anthology approach to the storytelling, these three stories are invoking different designs, aspect ratios, and tales of various disciplines. Which is also a great opportunity to bring new actors into the Wes Anderson fold.

The French Dispatch of The Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun goes to print on July 24, 2020, as this film is clearly not afraid of any ghosts.