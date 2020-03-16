🔥We're already self-isolating, say elderly Londoners amid coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Elderly Londoners told today how they are already self-isolating ahead of a planned four-month lockdown for the over-seventies, as hundreds of online groups spring up offering help for vulnerable neighbours.

The call to arms has seen at least 575 separate Facebook groups formed across the country to offer support for those in self-isolation, while many more are setting up WhatsApp networks to try to organise support and help for those isolated.

With the quarantine for the elderly looming, thousands have vowed to help with shopping, deliver medication and provide support for people unable to leave their houses.

Anna Vickerstaff, one of the coordinators of the national Covid-19 Mutual Aid UK network, said: “No matter what we look like, where we live, or how much money we have, getting sick reminds us that at our core we’re all just human.”

Faith Clark, 76, who started self-isolating last week, considers herself an “old hand” at staying home.

The great-grandmother, who lives with her cat Molly in Battersea, underwent chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery between August to October last year as she battled lung cancer.

Despite promising signs of remission, her radiotherapy consultant has advised her to isolate herself to avoid catching coronavirus.

She told the Standard: “I am a bit of a hermit anyway, so I don’t find it too difficult really.

“I was told to self-isolate because I already have a nasty cough and lung damage from six weeks of radiotherapy and a low white cell count — so I am right up there in the vulnerable group.

“But I was much more scared of my health when I was undergoing chemo, so this time I feel a lot calmer.”

Health secretary Matt Hancock yesterday confirmed the government will ask people over 70 to stay home for up to four months, even if they have no coronavirus symptoms. The advice is set to come in “within weeks”.

Richard Hering, 74, began self-isolating this week — although he remains “mystified” by what people his age should do to avoid catching coronavirus.

He said: “I’ve been having a debate on Facebook about whether I can go for a walk in open spaces. We need to plan, because we [the elderly] get anxious.”

Mr Hering, a grandfather of two who has lived alone in Ealing for the past 10 years, said he has been “gradually withdrawing” from public life over the past few weeks. He has no symptoms of the virus, but has underlying health conditions that could make him more at-risk if he were to catch it.

He has had to cancel a holiday to the West Country, adding he was “very sad” that he cannot visit his two daughters and grandchildren during his isolation.

“The nearest I’ll be able to see them is on FaceTime. I really shall miss them very badly. I’ve got a lot of interests, but I suffer from loneliness quite badly and I’m very conscious of loneliness in old people.”

Some people in London are already choosing to engage in “social distancing” — avoiding close contact with others despite the government not yet advocating the policy.

In Crouch End, north London, councillors have urged residents to distribute a “Viral Kindness” leaflet which reads: “Hello! If you are self-isolating, I can help,” with space for a name, address, phone number and possible tasks that the recipient might need help with, including “picking up shopping” and “a friendly phone call”.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of Londoners were working from home today as offices operated skeleton staff to try to minimise the disruption to operations.

Apple, Nike and Urban Outfitters are temporarily closing stores, with other retailers set to follow suit.