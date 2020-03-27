🔥Wembley Stadium lights up for Italy as England show support for coronavirus-hit country🔥

Wembley Stadium’s famous arch has been lit up in red, white and green in a show of solidarity with Italy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

England were due to face Italy at the national stadium this evening in a friendly in the build-up to Euro 2020.

However, the game was postponed in line with the shutdown of all football in the UK in the midst of the pandemic, while the summer’s European Championships have been pushed back to 2021.

The arch will remain illuminated in the colours of the Italian flag for the 90 minutes during which the game would have been played.

England’s official Twitter account tweeted a photo of Wembley with the message: “We may not be sharing the pitch tonight @azzurri, but we stand together and united in this difficult time. #StayHomeSaveLives”.

Italy followed up by replying: “Well said @England, thank you. We’ll win this match together! #StayHomeSaveLives”.

Italy has been the worst affected European country, with more than 9,000 people having died from the virus so far.

On Friday, it reported 969 deaths, the highest number recorded in a single day in any country since the outbreak began.

Earlier this week, the Wembley arch was lit up in blue as the nation paid tribute to NHS workers battling the disease on the frontline.