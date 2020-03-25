🔥Wembley Arch and Ally Pally mast lit up in blue in tribute to NHS staff fighting coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Ally Pally mast and the Wembley Arch were lit up in blue to “shine a light” on NHS staff working to help patients during the the Covid-19 outbreak.

The arch of Wembley Stadium will turn blue every day for the duration of the coronavirus crisis in support of the medics.

The arch also bears the slogan “Thank you NHS” in tribute to the workers.

On Twitter, Wembley Stadium said the arch was lit “to shine a light” on their efforts.

A message reading “Thank you NHS” is displayed on the outside of Wembley Stadium (Reuters)

It said: “To all of our NHS & front-line staff working tirelessly through this challenging time, Wembley Stadium and its partners thank you.

“Our arch will be lit up blue each night to shine a light on your efforts and show our appreciation during this unprecedented period.”

The Ally Pally mast of Alexandra Palace was also turned blue on Tuesday for NHS staff.

“During these extremely difficult times, we are so thankful for all the amazing people that make up the @NHS and our other emergency services,” Alexandra Palace said on Twitter.

“So to show our appreciation we are lighting the mast blue.”

Wembley Parks Bobby Moore Bridge illuminated with a Thank You NHS sign (Amanda Rose)

It came as the head of a medics group has warned that doctors will be forced to leave the profession during the coronavirus pandemic due to a lack of protective equipment.

Amid fears over NHS staff shortages, the head of the Doctors’ Association UK said existing staff may feel forced to leave because they do not have adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) to safely treat Covid-19 patients.

Chairman Dr Rinesh Parmar gave the warning as the Government urges recruitment of medical staff, including asking those who have recently left to return to help cope with the pandemic.

Matt Hancock promised a “military effort” to get equipment to health and social care workers.

On Tuesday, the Health and Social Care Secretary announced that a new hotline had been set up that staff can call if they are running low on supplies.

He said that 7.5 million pieces of protective equipment, including face masks, had been shipped out to frontline workers in the past day.