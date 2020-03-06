Weeks may pass before Missouri delegate counts are known, Democrats complain

JEFFERSON CITY — Exactly how many delegates each Democratic presidential candidate wins from Missouri might not be known until weeks after Tuesday’s primary.The Missouri Democratic Party said Thursday that unlike 2016, the secretary of state’s office, led by Jay Ashcroft, a Republican, has declined to break down Tuesday’s popular vote by congressional district.Because the state party awards 44 delegates based on how well candidates perform in each of eight congressional districts, the decision “negatively impacts the ability” of Democrats to calculate delegate awards, the state party said in a Thursday memo to presidential campaigns.“The secretary of state could do that, but Ashcroft is refusing to,” said Lauren Gepford, executive director of the state Democrats.Eight counties in Missouri — including Jefferson, St. Charles and St. Louis counties — contain more than one congressional district.The party said in the memo “the Missouri Democratic Party will provide delegate estimates on election night.”The only county-level election authority that has offered to provide vote tallies by congressional district on election night or shortly after is St. Charles County, Gepford said.The other seven counties won’t provide the data until the election results are certified, which could happen up to four weeks later, the memo said.Maura Browning, spokeswoman for the secretary of state’s office, said in a text message the Democrats’ concerns were “not a story” and that calculating the results in-house amounts to “tons of work by local election people and a completely manual process for the SOS (secretary of state) to enter data.” Nicholas Omland, spokesman for Ashcroft, said congressional district-level data was only calculated by the state once, under Secretary of State Jason Kander, a Democrat, in 2016.The Democrats pressed Ashcroft to calculate the district-level tallies in a Feb. 13 letter.The candidates “along with their respective supporters, deserve an accurate vote count by congressional district,” said Matthew Vianello, attorney for the state Democrats.“Nothing in statute requires our office to provide results based on congressional districts,” Frank Jung, general counsel for the secretary of state, said in a Feb. 18 letter. “Simply because one past administration provided that information does not require the current administration to do the same.”The Democratic Party primary ballot lists 22 candidates, including at least 14 who have participated in televised debates. Most of those candidates, however, have dropped out of the race. That leaves three active candidates who have won delegates in earlier primary elections on the Missouri ballot: former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii. There will be 68 delegates at stake: 44 will be awarded based on performance in each congressional district, and the remaining 24 will be apportioned based on the state’s popular vote.In the 2016 primary, it also wasn’t immediately clear how many delegates each Democrat would win. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won the state by a razor-thin margin over Sanders that year.

