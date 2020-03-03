🔥Weekend cocaine habit fuelling climate change, National Crime Agency boss warns professionals🔥

Cocaine users were today accused of fuelling climate change as the head of the National Crime Agency hit out at drug-taking professionals.

Lynne Owens said the cocaine trade was adding to global warming through deforestation and further harming the environment by polluting rivers and killing wildlife.

She also warned that the cocaine trade was helping to provoke violent crime in London and elsewhere, and highlighted the growing danger of “poly-criminality”, in which organised crime gangs use profits from dealing drugs to switch into the firearms trade and people trafficking.

The trend was inflicting “real harm” and putting lives at risk, she said, and was carried out by “really cynical criminals” who were exploiting victims mentally, physically and sexually.

Ms Owens told the Standard: “If you are a middle-class drug user that’s got huge consequences for climate change, climate damage. If you look at Colombia alone, the number of forests that are destroyed so that a small quantity of drugs can reach the streets of the UK is significant.

“That means that if you are somebody that cares about climate change, but on a Friday and Saturday night you think it’s OK to take cocaine, then you really need to look at the decisions you are making.

“By taking cocaine you are making the decision to damage the climate, to see other people exploited and you are financing all sorts of organised crime which will cause harm to many communities and is often behind the violence on our streets.”

She added: “The way that cocaine is made there’s also a whole load of fluid that ends up polluting rivers, killing fish and so on.”

Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick criticised middle-class drug users in 2018 for being “hypocrites”.

Ms Owens said crime gangs involved in the drug trade were increasingly diversifying to ensure a steady income. “One day they might be involved in drug supply, the next day they think it’s more profitable they will change their methodology,” she said.

“The key point about poly-criminality is that it has real harm. You see citizens in the UK exploited, children being used to run county lines or people being trafficked and putting their lives at risk.”

Ms Owens, who has been director general of the National Crime Agency since 2016, said her organisation’s successes in the past year include 167 arrests for organised immigration crime, modern slavery and human trafficking.

Last week of a government-commissioned review of the UK drugs market warned that the “supply and distribution of drugs have become increasingly violent”, and that many of the 27,000 young people nationwide who were involved in gangs had been drawn in through drug dealing.