🔥Weddings could possibly be limited to five people amid coronavirus outbreak🔥

Church weddings held through the coronavirus outbreak ought to be limited to five people per ceremony, the Church of England has said.

Adopting the measure means only a priest, the groom and bride and two witnesses are permitted to attend Church marriages.

“In addition to the couple themselves, everybody else should observe a social distance so far as possible,” the church said in a statement.

“The guidance makes clear that traditions like the priest touching the rings or the couple’s hands within a prayer or blessing aren’t required.”

The statement on Thursday came after NHS England said a further 29 patients in England have died after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the entire UK death toll to 137.

