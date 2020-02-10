🔥We'd like to see UK return more treasures, says India minister🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

India’s foreign minister has spoken of his “natural desire” to see the repatriation of more treasures that were brought to Britain during colonial rule.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he welcomed the “greater sensitivity about history” and a “slow trend” in the return of colonial-era relics to their homelands.

The question of whether cultural and religious artefacts seized by Britain, and kept in UK museums, should be repatriated has been the subject of fierce debate in recent years.

They include the Koh-i-Noor diamond, which is a centrepiece of the Crown Jewels on display at the Tower of London.

The 105.6-carat stone, one of the largest diamonds in the world which was recut by Mayfair’s Garrard & Co, is set in the middle of the Queen Mother’s crown, left, which rested on her coffin at her funeral in 2002.

The Crown of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, with the Koh-i-noor diamond (Crown Copyright)

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Mr Jaishankar told the Standard: “I have a natural desire to see as many things which rightfully belong to India back in India.”

The Koh-i-Noor fell into British hands in the mid-19th century and its destiny has taken on a symbolic significance for many Indians.

In 2016, the Indian government said it would make “all possible efforts” to get the diamond back, but its solicitor general ruled the gem was “given voluntarily” to the British by the Maharaja Ranjit Singh as compensation for war costs.

David Cameron said in 2010, when he was prime minister, that the Koh-i-Noor would “stay put” in Britain.

Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan have also laid claim to the diamond. Mr Jaishankar would not be drawn on the Indian government’s position on “one particular jewel or object”, but praised a shift from what he called “utter denial” about how treasures were acquired.

He added: “We have seen globally a return of heritage and artefacts from the colonial era to the original homes.

“It’s a slow trend, it’s still not that vast numbers of artefacts are coming back.

“But compared to where it was before where people were in utter denial, I think there is today greater sensitivity about history, about what happened, about the need to be sort of more fair about handling this. So that’s a good trend — we’d like to see it increase.”