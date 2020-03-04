Webster SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL cancels classes after shortage to electric panel

Webster Groves SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, at 101 Selma Avenue, via google maps.

Students at Webster Groves SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL were sent home for your day Wednesday following a short within an electrical panel.District spokeswoman Cathy Vespereny said someone reported seeing smoke in the basement about 8 a.m. Wednesday, and the educational school evacuated the 1,400 students.The Fire Department arrived and said it wasn’t smoke but steam. There have been water leaking that caused a power panel to short out, Vespereny said.The electricity to the complete building has been shut down for repairs. The senior high school reaches 101 Selma Avenue.Administrators decided about 9: 30 a.m. to sendday to send the students home for the,id.

