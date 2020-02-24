Webster Groves grapples with school boundary changes

1 of 7

Three-year-old Holmes Brinkley plays with miniature trains as parents in the Webster Groves School District discuss the proposed blueprints for elementary school redistricting on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Webster Groves School District Service Center. A series of open house discussions were hosted to allow parents of students in the district to share their input in the selection process. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Catherine Moriarity, who resides in the Bristol Elementary School district, offers input on the blueprints for the new Webster Groves School District elementary school boundaries on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Webster Groves School District Service Center. For Moriarity, three of the five scenarios would change her family’s school zone. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Parents Allen Todd and Kimen Brinkley share input on a blueprint for the proposed Webster Groves School District elementary school boundaries on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Webster Groves School District Service Center. Both parents have children in Bristol Elementary School. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

John Simpson, superintendent of the Webster Groves School District, center, chats with parents Kristen Shantz, left, Courtney Scavotto, David Kimball and Jo Doll during a redistricting forum on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Webster Groves School District Service Center. A series of open house discussions were hosted to allow parents of students in the district to share their input in the selection process. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

John Simpson, superintendent of the Webster Groves School District, chats with a parent during a redistricting forum on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Webster Groves School District Service Center. A series of open house discussions were hosted to allow parents of students in the district to share their input in the selection process. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Kari Burmaster, left, and Lanita Harrison, director of staff services at Webster Groves School District, look over proposed blueprints for elementary school boundaries on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Webster Groves School District Service Center. Though the proposed plans won’t affect Burmaster in her current residence, she said it could affect or delay her family’s desire to relocate elsewhere in the district. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Allen Todd, left, shares feedback on the blueprints for the new Webster Groves School District elementary school boundaries on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Webster Groves School District Service Center. Todd, a candidate for the school board, said he and his family are currently within a half-mile of their current school and walk there as often as possible. Three of the five proposed plans would move his family to a new school. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

WEBSTER GROVES — Proposed changes to elementary school boundaries here have families grappling with issues from race relations and home values to dog walking in the Webster Groves School District.An advisory committee on Monday will make its recommendation from among five proposed rezoning scenarios to the Webster Groves School Board. The board is expected to vote on a plan March 9 with the changes going into effect for the 2021-2022 school year.The redistricting process began after voters passed a $22 million bond issue last April aimed at balancing enrollment numbers in the district’s six elementary schools. Avery, Bristol, Clark and Edgar Road schools are all over capacity, while Hudson and Givens schools in the northern area of the district are below capacity.Givens was made a computer-themed magnet elementary school in 1983, with students attending from anywhere in the district. As computers became ubiquitous in schools, the need for the magnet school has declined, district officials said.Under all the redistricting scenarios, the shared campus of Givens and Steger Sixth Grade Center near North Rock Hill and Manchester roads will become a neighborhood school for kindergarten through fifth grades. Sixth graders will move to Hixson Middle School, which is getting a new wing.Relief for crowded schoolsThe district, which encompasses parts of five municipalities including Rock Hill and Shrewsbury, has been through previous rounds of redistricting based on population trends. Following the baby boom period when enrollment peaked at close to 8,000, the district closed four schools in the 1970s and 1980s. The newest changes reflect an 11% rise in enrollment over the last decade, according to district officials.“While the primary goal throughout (redistricting) was to relieve overcrowding in the schools, we were also mindful of our district’s and communities’ desire to have diverse schools and schools that are close to home,” said Superintendent John Simpson, in a letter Friday to parents.The current school boundaries in the district of 4,520 students split up the north Webster area, including neighborhoods with the district’s lowest average socioeconomic status. Students in that area live closest to Givens but attend several elementary schools, where the rate of students who receive free or reduced-price school lunches (an indicator of poverty) ranges from 7% at Bristol and Clark to 19% at Givens elementary schools. The poverty rate aligns closely with the percentage of African American students in each school.The rezoning proposal that puts the most students within one mile of their elementary school also creates the largest racial and socioeconomic disparities. Fewer than 5% of students at Bristol and Edgar Road would be eligible for free or reduced-price lunch, compared to 34% of students at Givens under that scenario.The plan is the most popular of the five with about 56% of families supporting the changes, according to the survey results. A similar percentage opposed the option that would draw boundaries with the most socioeconomic balance.The survey exposed thinly-veiled racism among some people who threatened to send their children to private schools or move away if they are rezoned to Givens, according to an anonymous survey of 1,600 residents released Wednesday.“We are a younger couple who just had our first baby. Moving us to a different school that we did not choose feels like you are taking away the life we planned … My child is being used to make the district look better. I will leave this town if these changes are put into place,” reads one comment.“White parents will revolt if we have a school with too many free and reduced lunch students, especially if their child has to attend.”And, “By changing the districts so that Givens is almost primarily African American, the property values of homes in this area will decrease.”Survey reveals racial, socioeconomic tensionHoward Fields, principal of Givens and a co-founder of Black Males in Education-St. Louis, said he believes in neighborhood schools, where more students can walk to school and parents can be more easily involved.“These kids, these taxpayers (in north Webster Groves), why should they be subjected to early wake-up calls and longer commutes for fill-in-the-blank diversity?” Fields said. He added that his team is well equipped to serve whatever population is zoned to attend Givens.One survey comment echoed those thoughts on token diversity in a district where 14% of students overall qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches.“I don’t want to distribute one black kid into every classroom just so the white people can feel diverse.”Fields added that African American families are not a monolith, saying some in the north Webster area want to stay in their current schools.“My African American daughter has had an excellent experience and transition to Edgar Road and I do not think it will be in her best interest to move elementary schools again,” said one survey response.Property values were another heated topic in the survey.“Our neighborhood has a huge amount of new construction that was banking on being a part of the Bristol community. Why would someone now buy my home if they could spend 300k less and go to the same school!?”Many of the responses were opposed to the possibility of splitting up siblings. Any student enrolled in 2020-2021 can stay in the same school through the elementary grades, regardless of zoning changes. Their preschool-aged siblings may not have the same privilege, according to district officials.“We pay a lot of money and taxes to be in a school of our choosing. We are outraged at the thought of having our younger daughter need to attend a different school,” reads one comment.Allowing siblings to attend a school out of their zone could lead to difficulties filling seats at Givens, according to a representative of the California-based Cooperative Strategies consulting firm working with the district.In his letter to parents, Simpson wrote, “We can assure you that, regardless of which school your children attend, they will receive the same excellent educational experiences, opportunities and care as all other district students.”Not all of the survey comments were complicated. Two people who responded to the survey said they didn’t want to lose the ability to walk to school with their dogs.And at least one person didn’t seem bothered at all.“If we are rezoned, I will plan to send my kids to the school they are reassigned to.”

