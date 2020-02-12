🔥Webster Groves considers extending school day🔥

WEBSTER GROVES — Parents in the Webster Groves School District are being asked to weigh in on a plan to add about 20 minutes to each school day in the next school year so that the district can try to end the year before Memorial Day.Parents are being notified by email this week and Superintendent John Simpson said he’s hoping to evaluate responses at the school board’s Feb. 24 meeting, with the results incorporated into the final decision. A new state law focuses more on total instructional hours than total days, Simpson said at Monday’s board meeting. An increase of 20 minutes a day would add five full instructional days every three weeks. As that goes on, the district would be likely to have the school year end a number of days before Memorial Day, even when the average number of canceled days is as great as six.The district’s 2020-2021 calendar, as recently adopted, provides for classes from Aug. 24 through May 28. The latter date is three days before Memorial Day in 2021.