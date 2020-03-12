Parts of the UK are set to face travel chaos prompted by strong winds of up to 65 mph this evening.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for strong winds, which could cause delays to train and bus journeys in Derbyshire, Yorkshire, parts of north-west and north-east England and Northern Ireland.

Some power supplies could also be temporarily disrupted, the Met Office said, while the eastern coast of Northern Ireland may be hit by strong waves and spray.

Car and ferry journeys in Northern Ireland may also be affected by the strong winds.

A spokesman for the Met Office said that the winds would be less severe today than in previous incidents, such as Storm Brendan and Storm Ciara, when winds reached speeds of almost 100 mph.

He said “we won’t be looking at widespread disruption,” as was the case in those incidents.

The wind warnings for parts of England ends at 8pm, while the Northern Ireland advice lasts until 5pm.

Translink, which runs trains in Northern Ireland, said they also thought any disruption from the wind would be minor.

Despite this it has “contingency arrangements in place for all weather events” and is liaising with the Met Office.

The latest wind advice follows an earlier Met Office warning about snow and ice hitting Scotland and much of northern England on Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecaster Clare Nasir said on Thursday: “Be prepared for some wintry weather.

“We could continue to see some snow until mid to late morning. It’s windy as well, and rain or showers are likely pretty much throughout the day.”

She added: “Further snow showers are likely over the hills of Northern Ireland but it’s really ice that we are concerned about as temperatures fall overnight.

The adverse weather conditions are set to break on Friday, according to the Met Office, with a day of sunnier weather to follow.

A yellow weather warning is the least dangerous. The Met Office uses amber and red to warn people of more serious weather conditions ahead.