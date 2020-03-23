🔥‘We will send police. With flame-throwers’: Italian mayors lose it at people refusing to self isolate🔥

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, Italian mayors are voicing distress with citizens who ignore quarantine protocols.

The mayors took to social media and local television to make clear their anger and fear with people disregarding the precautions pushed by their government to combat COVID-19 in Italy.

“I’m getting news that some (people) would like to throw graduation parties,” Vincenzo De Luca, the president of Campania, said in a Facebook live statement. “We will send police. With flame-throwers.”

Italy’s infection rate has surged throughout the past two weeks with more than 53,000 confirmed cases. The death toll has surpassed China, climbing past 5,400 and Italy has become the pandemic’s new epicentre.

On Saturday, Italy recorded 793 new deaths related to COVID-19, the largest single-day increase as of yet.



Italian soldiers patrol downtown Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 22, 2020. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has told the nation he is tightening the lockdown to fight the rampaging spread of coronavirus, shutting down all production facilities except those that are “necessary, crucial, indispensable to guarantee” the good of the country.

Antonio Calanni / AP Photo

Massimiliano Presciutti, the mayor of Reggio Calabria, is angered that people are using their dogs as a poor excuse to leave the house so the animals can urinate.

“Where the fare you all going? You and your dogs… which must have an inflamed prostate?” he said in a video circulating on social media.

Giuseppe Falcomatà, the mayor of Reggio Calabria, says he has approached people on the streets running with their dogs, advising them that “this isn’t a movie.”

“You are not Will Smith in ‘I Am Legend.’”

This is the updated compilation of Italian Mayors losing it at people violating #Covid19 quarantine. Yes, subtitles are accurate. pic.twitter.com/60V4Csuonb — 🌈 (@protectheflames) March 22, 2020

Although a majority of Italians are following orders to stay inside, police say they fined more than 40,000 people in the first week of the lockdown.

“Getting in mobile hairdressers? What the fis that for?” Antonio Tutolo, the mayor of Lucera, said. “Who the fis supposed to even see you with your hair all done in a casket?”

“Do you understand the casket will be closed?” he said.



A woman waits to enter a bank in the EUR neighborhood in Rome, Monday, March 23, 2020.

Alessandra Tarantino / AP Photo

In response to growing numbers in Italy, the Russian Defence Ministry has loaded a military plane with supplies and personnel to fly into the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the Italian healthcare system continues to buckle, supplies such as masks, ventilators, and additional doctors will hopefully provide some aid in containing the outbreak.