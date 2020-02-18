🔥We road test the new Honda e Advance🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Timing, they say, is everything. And Honda’s timing in launching its chic and sophisticated new baby electric vehicle, the Honda e, looks to be spot on.

Just as green awareness and electric vehicle sales are rapidly gaining traction – admittedly after a slow start – Honda has come up with a small EV which combines bucketfuls of understated charisma with enough technological goodies to blow your socks off.

With prices starting at £26,160 after the government’s plug-in grant (or £299 a month), for a car smaller than the company’s current baby, the Jazz, at first glance it looks like an expensive style statement – especially as Honda expects most customers to opt for the top-of-the-range Advance version tested here at £28,660 (or £349 a month). Even when you discover what lurks within, it still looks rather pricey, but it makes more sense.

Honda didn’t set out to create a family car with loads of range – there are already plenty of those. As Phil Webb, the company’s UK car boss said at the model’s international launch in Valencia: “If the concept is to make a smart phone, you don’t make a tablet”.

Most long-range EVs are heavy and big and this is not what the Honda e is all about. It’s for shortish trips and has a range of 137 miles. Less range is compensated for by new fast-charging technology which can bring the battery back up to 80 per cent in 31 minutes.

The rear of the new Honda e

The styling is like an automotive palindrome. The large round headlamps in a black panel are echoed by similar-sized rear lamp clusters also in a black panel, so the vehicle looks almost the same from either end. The effect is very attractive.

Sitting in the car, your first impression is that the multi-screen dashboard, which fills the full width of the cabin, looks as if someone has plonked a steering wheel on the desk of a City trader. Six-inch outer screens replace the need for door mirrors. The neat door-mounted camera lenses are treated with a water-repellent and provide a very clear image in light or dark conditions. Pop-out door handles add to the smooth look of the car’s flanks.

The rear-view mirror has also been replaced with a TV screen, and the image can look messy when it’s raining, but press a button and it is clear again, or you can switch it to being a conventional mirror if you prefer. Using a camera also means you could pile luggage as high as the roof without losing rear vision.

The two 12-inch screens in the middle of the dashboard can be swapped over, so the front passenger can sort out the entertainment or sat-nav while the driver keeps his or her eyes on the road. You can also plug in a games console into the central screens if you feel the need. The dashboard is trimmed with what looks like cedar wood, which gives it a modern and attractive style.

On the road the Honda e feels commendably smooth and refined, thanks partly to MacPherson struts at each corner, and the 151bhp test car felt peppy and brisk. The standard version gets 134bhp but none was available to test at the launch.

Having the electric motor under the boot floor eats into load space, which at 171 litres is nothing to write home about. The cabin isn’t exactly generous in size, but it’s big enough – and you are unlikely to be covering long distances.

Thanks partly to additional steering from the rear wheels, the Honda e’s turning circle is exceptional and could put a black cab to shame, and its other party trick is a self-parking system which, unlike most, doesn’t require you to operate the throttle or brakes.

This is a very likeable little car, which is fun to drive and attractive. But it is not really a family car and will not be all the car you need for many buyers. It is also not cheap. But as a hint of what electric vehicles will be like in another decade, it is a very interesting new model.

Details: Honda e Advance

Top speed: 90mph

Range: 137 miles

0-62mph: 8.3 secs

Price: £28,660 (after government grant)