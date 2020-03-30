🔥We put the new Nissan Leaf e+ to the test to see if the electric car is truly family friendly🔥

I’m the kind of person whose phone battery alert is always angrily flashing red. It drains lower and lower until I snatch a frayed charger lead from somewhere and give it a little boost. And then some kind of vital phone session — a work call, an urgent dip into Instagram— pulls it off charge and it’s hovering at 10 per cent once more.

I’m also the person who (in times before our current situation of staying at home) arrived at the petrol station after the LOW FUEL warning had been flashing for several journeys.

All of which made me nervous when I took delivery of a fully electric car last month, and put it to the test as our family wheels for a week.

The Nissan Leaf is no hybrid, got-your-back-if-you-forget-to-charge-it car — but one you need to keep topped up, or find yourself stranded in the middle of nowhere. (Or, in the case of my pre-lockdown working mum-life, stranded somewhere between home and my two-year-old or four-year-old’s schools, the station, or Tesco.)

And as the Nissan guy who dropped off my Leaf e+ Tekna showed me all its snazzy features — (one of my favourites was the heated steering wheel: no more frozen paws on the school run) — he caveated every single one with “of course, you’ll see they all drain the battery faster and it’ll show your range figure dropping off.”

(Matt Writtle)

The truth is, I’m eager to dump my petrol engine (I drive under 10,000 miles a year, mostly short journeys in our Ford Fiesta) and switch to a more eco-friendly vehicle to do my bit for the planet. But as a disorganised, busy working mum, the myriad complaints I’ve heard about the capital’s lack of working charging points and how much you have to plan for long journeys, mean that an electric car hasn’t seemed practical enough.

I’m also no car buff. I could more easily change a nappy, whilst handcuffed, than change a wheel.

But seconds after sitting in the driving seat of the Leaf, I felt like I’d settled in. It really does feel like driving a car of the future: after I pushed a button to start the engine (no key required), it purred, then fell into silence. Even the kids were in awe at how quiet it was — they preferred listening to the silence than another rendition of The Wheels on The Bus.

I found the Leaf nippy to drive — a necessity when all the weeny parking spaces on my usual double school run involve more shimmying than an episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

In fact, the guidance computer screen with front and rear cameras, plus side alerts, frequently triggered an orchestra of beeping alarms (“calm down, computer, it’s just a tiny hedge we’re quite near!” shouted my four-year-old at one point). It is a bit much, but does make even the trickiest manoevre feel like a fun video game.

The car also has a sign recognition system that flashes up with the speed limit, and an automatic brake that kicks in if the car sees a hazard you don’t. That proved annoying on a few occasions — what the car reckoned to be serious impediments were not really, meaning it suddenly slowed for no reason and I felt out of control. In the main, though, the safety features were helpful, particularly given the distracting post-school and nursery whining from the back seat.

Electricity consumption was much better than I feared. Nissan claims the car’s 62 kWH battery gives a range of 239 miles. I didn’t put it to the test with any seriously long journeys, but seven days’ travel around town barely used up 40 per cent of the battery life, and a speedy motorway jaunt made the usage more efficient.

There are other ways to eke out the energy too. Switching on “eco mode” meant that every time my foot was not on the accelerator, the Leaf automatically applied the brake a little to recharge its battery. Nice idea, but after a few minutes I had to turn it off: it felt like I was driving through a freshly-made vat of kids’ slime.

I quickly relaxed out of my “what if we conk out of battery?” mindset, thanks to a screen behind the steering wheel that is jammed with info, including the (continuously changing) range left on the battery. Listed as a percentage and number of miles, it also tells you how long it will take to recharge to 100 per cent. Still a newbie to this game, I didn’t let it drop below 30 per cent before I started looking for a source of electricity.

The Leaf comes with two charging cables. One allows you to connect it up to a normal three-point plug at home, but I found doing so was slower than erosion, taking more than 12 hours to fully recharge.

The other option is the 50kw “CHAdeMO rapid charger”. No idea what the strangely-capitalised CHAdeMO stands for, but it means if you can find this special charging point (I downloaded the Zap Map app to source nearby options), it cuts the charge time down to about 90 minutes.

(Matt Writtle)

The process isn’t perfect. When I headed out to recharge, I found one speedy charger already occupied, and the others weren’t located in particularly family-friendly places… a Nissan dealership, a random local road nowhere near any coffee shop. There’s only so long you can sit in the car playing “Eye Spy” and listening to nursery rhymes on a loop before you start craving a quick, old-fashioned petrol station visit. If I decided to go electric long-term, I would definitely install a front garden charging point and connect it up overnight.

The car proved spacious for a family of four — the kids (and I) could easily clamber across at the back to get to the other side, and obviously they also filled the Leaf’s footwells with genius pieces of yogurt pot-based artwork that definitely didn’t head off towards the recycling bin. There are two rear Isofix fittings, and another in the front, but the gap between my two (size 1 and size 3) child car seats in the back was enough to fit only a stickman, not an adult.

The boot is decent, though — I managed to fit in a buggy and scooter plus a huge supermarket shop without squashing any eggs. And I thought the Leaf looked good too: more futuristic than the average family saloon, and comfy, with squishy heated leather seats that were almost as good as a spa session.

Factbox: Nissan Leaf

Electric range: 168 miles (Leaf) or 239 miles (Leaf e+)

How long to charge at home?

7hr 30min for Leaf via an at-home 7kW charger, or 11hr 30min for Leaf e+

How long to charge via the rapid-charge network (including at most UK motorway services)?

Between 60min (Leaf and 90min (Leaf e+) for a 60 charge

Fuel economy: 3 – 3.5 miles/kWh (source: Parkers)

Running costs: 20 – 23.3 miles-per-pound if at-home charging (source: Parkers)

Number of Leafs on the road: 430,000

Battery bonus: Nissan will buy the battery back when the car is scrapped (to re-use in storage units)

Price: from £26,345 for Acenta model up to £35,895 for e+ Tekna model

Interestingly, other cars also seemed to pull in and wait for me to pass far more than if I’d been in my usual Fiesta. I can’t say whether this is because the whizzy-looking Leaf commanded respect, or because — even behind the wheel — I look about 14 -years-old and the other drivers were worried about their “no claims bonus”. Either way, it was useful.

My week going electric ended in tears. Not mine, I love the Leaf; only its restrictive size puts me off buying it (any playdates or future sprogs just won’t fit in its back seats). But my toddler actually sobbed and the four-year-old curled his lip in sadness when Nissan come to pick it up again. “Mama, I don’t want to go back to our noisy car which is Bad for the World.”

Looks like our next car will have to be electric.