🔥We now have justice, say family of man who died after Camden hit-and-run🔥

The family of a father-of-four who died after being knocked off his bike in a hit-and-run today said they finally had justice as the driver was jailed.

Chef Abdul Hadi was cycling home from work when a black Renault Megane ran a red light and hit him opposite Camden Road station at 11.35pm on January 10, 2018.

The driver, Angelo Kaminski, left Mr Hadi lying unconscious and drove through another red light before abandoning the car in King’s Terrace.

After the crash Mr Hadi, who worked at an Indian restaurant in Gray’s Inn Road, was left with serious injuries including a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain and a fractured pelvis.

Father-of-four Abdul Hadi was killed after a hit and run crash in Camden (Luthfur Rahman)

He remained in a coma for 18 months and died in hospital last July aged 49.

At Wood Green crown court on Friday Kaminski, 28, was jailed for seven years after being found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice by colluding with his father, younger brother and cousin.

Kaminski’s father Grzegorz (Met Police)

He had previously pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

The court heard that after the crash, Kaminski was picked up by his cousin, Adrian, 26, who drove them to Stansted airport where they met his father Grzegorz, 47, and brother Patryk, 21, who had flown in from Poland.

Kaminski’s cousin Adrian (Met Police)

They concocted a story and reported the car stolen to Edmonton police station. They told officers they had spent time trying to find the car.

Forensic evidence linked Kaminski to the car after a resident reported it as abandoned.

Patryk Kaminski (Met Police)

Today Mr Hadi’s brother Luthfur Rahman, 45, said: “This has finally come to an end. I’m really grateful, we went through a lot but finally as a family we have justice.”

Kaminski was also banned from driving for six years. Adrian, Grzegorz and Patryk had all denied but were convicted of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and were all sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

Detective Inspector Cheryl Frost said: “Instead of stopping and trying to help Mr Hadi, Kaminski thought only about himself, fleeing the scene and then, along with his family members, instigating attempts to cover his tracks.”