🔥We need mass coronavirus testing fast — but we must be cautious about results🔥

Test, test, test. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on governments to step up efforts to identify, isolate and contact people infected with coronavirus. It’s a simple message, but no simple task. It will require millions of accurate tests for a disease that science and medicine have only known about for three months.

The WHO’s reasoning is clear. Large-scale testing lets healthcare systems assess the toll an infection is having on a population, know which individuals need treatment, and prevent their contact with others, limiting the spread. Social distancing substantially reduces opportunities for transmission, but we can’t all stay at home forever. More extensive testing and tracing will allow us to get on with our lives, while clamping down on the virus

In Britain, the race is on to roll out widespread testing. Millions of kits are being ordered from different manufacturers. It’s hoped these will bring lockdown to an end more quickly, and allow NHS staff to get back to the front line as soon as possible if they’ve fallen ill.

There’s a lot riding on this strategy. Yet it’s important to understand that when we’re dealing with such an unknown quantity as this new coronavirus, we cannot take anything for granted.

Until recently, UK testing was limited to hospital patients with Covid-19-like symptoms. This has protected our testing system from being overwhelmed, but denies planners a true picture of the scale of the problem. It also means anyone with a cough, including key workers who we need to be at work, stays at home, sometimes unnecessarily.

To rectify this, the Department of Health ordered 3.5 million testing kits. Public Health England initially said these would be made available within days, only for the Chief Medical Officer to point out that they would need to be evaluated for their accuracy. Quite right. Precision isn’t guaranteed — Spanish authorities found that thousands of tests they’d bought gave inaccurate results.

Not all tests work in the same way. The test currently used in the UK looks for the genetic material of the virus in respiratory tract mucus. It’s a relatively complicated process and takes time. A quicker method would be to search for antigens on the surface of the virus.

But what if you want to find out how many people have had the virus already, and who may have developed immunity? This is where the antibody test comes in.

Antibodies are proteins generated by our immune systems in response to an infection. The presence of specific antibodies in your body would indicate that you’ve been infected, and that your immune system has responded to combat the coronavirus invader. Having antibodies does not necessarily guarantee immunity, although it might. This virus is just too new for scientists to understand everything about how the immune system reacts to it. Is it like measles — once you’ve had it, or been vaccinated, you’re immune for life — or is it more like a cold?

Authorities, and the public, need to be alert to the possibility that antibody testing may not be a panacea, as there are still too many unknowns. While I don’t doubt the scientists advising the Government, I’m concerned that a few too many casual assumptions are being made and not enough questions asked.

It takes several days to generate antibodies to an infection, and their presence doesn’t mean that the virus has gone. This test cannot therefore tell us whether or not someone has the virus now, only that they’ve been exposed to it, and that they’re likely to be immune at the time of testing. This immunity may be lost in time.

Hospitals cannot afford to have large numbers of staff absent on the off-chance that they might be infected. But over-reliance on antibody testing to determine who can return to work risks incorrect assumptions based on what amounts to little more than an educated guess. Clearly, the consequences of getting this wrong could be catastrophic, with either too few staff running overcrowded hospitals, or perhaps worse, a sick doctor infecting vulnerable patients. NHS workers must therefore be repeatedly tested to ensure they remain free of the virus and that their immunity is maintained.

Test, test, test may be the emphatic answer. But in the rush to find positive actions in response to this crisis, we mustn’t assume it’s the answer to everything or over-interpret the results.

Simon Clarke is associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading