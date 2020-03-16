🔥We must all do our bit to flatten the curve🔥

This time a week ago, London looked and felt very different. So did the whole world. Only seven days ago I still had a string of appointments in my diary and carried on more or less in a business-as-usual way, albeit with some social distance, opting for elbow-bump hellos. Some people still argued that anxiety was overblown. Restaurants were still full. But that was then and this is now.

A week is a long time in this new Covid-19 era. Seven days on, I have cancelled all face-to-face events in my networking business for the foreseeable future, including my own book launch next week. It ought to have felt complicated and difficult. It wasn’t. It felt very straightforward and simple. Why? Because I want to flatten the curve. Last week that phrase would have meant “get a flat stomach”, and I confess I’d be up for that. This virus is very, very infectious, and the best we can hope for is to slow or flatten the rate at which everyone gets sick.

Although statistically it is going to be mild for almost all of us, those with specific health weakness or the elderly are obviously at risk, and the closer you are to someone physically, the higher the chance that you can be infected by, or infect someone with, Covid-19. It spreads in what network scientists call a “scale-free” way, which means, simply, it’s cannot be stopped, only slowed. If we don’t flatten the curve, the spike and volume of cases means that there will be very large numbers of people overwhelming the NHS beyond its capacity, including its supply of ventilators (as Covid-19 affects the lungs).

We do know the risks of contracting or conveying the disease drop with less physical proximity, and so this is the pill we must swallow for now. And there is a tiny silver lining over and above the big one that we will be acting responsibly and smartly when we do.

Who doesn’t secretly want a bit of a reset anyway?

What those of us lucky enough not to be on the frontline, whose jobs have morphed into working from home or working less can do is take the opportunity to see what this new-found time and space shows us. I’m using some of it to make sure I’m around to check up on neighbours who might need deliveries or a chat on the phone.

We live in one of the most gloriously social cities on the planet. All humans are social and the idea of social well-being is embedded in the World Health Organisation’s definition of health itself. The idea of staying away from each other, not to talk or connect face-to-face, either at the office or in bars, pubs, restaurants, parties, the street, feels so wrong. And it will cut into the economic heart of the city. But right now it has to be done.

Plan for parties, office outings and theatre trips galore when it’s time. For now, we all have to play our part.

Julia Hobsbawm’s new book The Simplicity Principle: Six Steps Towards Clarity in a Complex World is published by Kogan Page