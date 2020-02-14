🔥We meet Troy Fearn, the casting director changing the face of fashion🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Fearn is one of the game-changing vanguards of inclusivity in the fashion industry, casting faces to his modelling firm, the Troy Agency, that reflect Londoners in the streets.

He spots people in Tesco, in bars or on the bus, and takes them to the Gucci catwalk or the cover of M Le Monde.

When was the last time you spotted someone in the street?

I actually went for a haircut yesterday and some ginger kid went past and I jumped out and chased him down the street. I missed my spot in the barber chair but it was worth it.

What is your USP?

I think I have a good grasp on models and kids that you can connect to. The whole notion of beauty — pretty, tall, white girls and boys — has changed and clients want to explore diversity. It’s important and needed.

Why London?

There’s a sense of togetherness and unity, compassion. The communities and culture are so rich and diverse and I think that comes through in my work. Everyone has to be included somehow.

Dazed magazine

Which film most inspires what you do?

My Own Private Idaho – the guys are heart-breakingly beautiful and the way they emote adds a whole new level of connection to the scenes. My love of film plays into the job. I was always into the visual of how things look on screen and how you can feel and connect to a face.

Who would you most like to collaborate with?

Rihanna. Could be a shoot, could be a video, could be getting her coffee, you know, whatever. She knows culture, she knows how people engage.

When was your big break?

I got hired on a job with Lady Gaga and Elton John, which was my first paid job. They had a fashion lab for a charity and they were street scouting kids globally. Out of the thousands of people scouted, four got picked and two of them I had found, so I was like I can do this. I’ve had my own company for the past three years and it’s been going well.

What’s been your pinch-me moment?

Working with people that I admire and respect. I’ve loved Kim Smith’s work since the day I saw his styling, so to work with him and amazing people that I’ve loved and respected.

Vogue Italia

And magazines too. Being a kid growing up in Nottingham, and at like 15 or 16 years old looking at Dazed and Confused. Now I’m shooting with them nearly every issue, which is great.