🔥We just want to come home, say British tourists stuck in Spain amid virus lockdown🔥

British holidaymakers stranded in Spain today said “we just want to come home” after the entire country was placed in near lockdown.

Flights were cancelled after the government declared a 15-day state of emergency on Saturday, ordering people to stay at home and closing all bars, restaurants and non-essential shops.

This is likely to be extended for another fortnight because two weeks were “not enough to win the battle”.

It came as the number of confirmed cases rose to more than 7,500 yesterday, with 292 deaths.

A number of politicians, as well as PM Pedro Sanchez’s wife Begoña Gómez, have tested positive.

There was uncertainty for tourists who are effectively stranded inside hotel rooms, as airports were packed with those hoping for a flight home.

Ruth Brooksbank, 55, and her husband John, 60, travelled to Nerja a week ago, when the outbreak was still in its early stages.

They are now waiting to find out when their flight home will be after originally being scheduled to return on March 22. Mrs Brooksbank said: “It’s just a matter of sitting and waiting.”

Stacey, 31, who is in La Palma with her boyfriend, said: “When you’re stuck like this you just want to get home.”