‘We have to stop this violence,’ father of 6-year-old shooting victim says

Wendell Phillips Berwick, right, keeps his signage upright on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, as he and about 300 others attend a rally at Martin Luther King Drive and Hamilton Avenue to confront gun violence and call for one week of peace. St. Louis Police Chief Jon Hayden, James Clark of Better Family Life and the Rev. Linden Bowie, among others spoke at the event. Organized by local activist groups and community leaders, the rally also had a co-function in East St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

A crowd of about 300 listen to speakers denounce violence on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at a rally at Martin Luther King Drive and Hamilton Avenue to confront the issue and call for one week of peace. St. Louis Police Chief Jon Hayden, James Clark of Better Family Life, The Rev. Linden Bowie, president of the Missionary Baptist State Convention of Missouri among others spoke at the event. Organized by local activist groups and community leaders, the rally also had a simultaneous co-function in East St. Louis as well Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Hip hop producer and songwriter, St. Louis native Thi’sl, whose real name is Travis Tyler denounces gun violence on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, as he speaks to a crowd of about 300 at a rally at Martin Luther King Drive and Hamilton Avenue to confront the issue and call for one week of peace. St. Louis Police Chief Jon Hayden, James Clark of Better Family Life, The Rev. Linden Bowie among others spoke at the event. Organized by local activist groups and community leaders, the rally also had a co-function in East St. Louis as well Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — More than 300 people gathered in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood on Monday night in a drizzling rain to call for peace and bring attention to gun violence that has plagued the city. Just two days earlier, a 6-year-old boy was shot and killed while riding in a car with his siblings and mother on Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood, police said. St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden was in the neighborhood after that shooting and addressed the crowd Monday night from a stage at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Hamilton Avenue.”If we don’t come together and say that that won’t be tolerated in our neighborhoods, the shooters are emboldened to do that over and over again,” Hayden said. “This march for me is a march against that mentality that says ‘I do whatever I want.’ This community will hold people like that accountable.” The “Peace Be Still” march was organized by various local churches, community organizations and businesses. A similar march took place simultaneously in East St. Louis.Among the marchers in St. Louis were some parents of children who attend Gateway Elementary School in the city’s Carr Square neighborhood. That’s where 6-year-old David Birchfield III was a kindergartner. David was killed and his 9-year-old sister was seriously injured on Saturday as a man opened fire on the car they were riding in, police said. Veronica Poynter was one of the Gateway Elementary parents. She said her son, Elijah, 8, had asked her to attend the march after hearing an announcement at school that a schoolmate had died over the weekend.David’s father, David Birchfield Jr., did not attend the march but spoke with the Post-Dispatch on Monday night. “A 6-year-old boy does not deserve to be in a casket. He deserves to be out in the light, playing with his sisters. We have to stop this violence,” Birchfield said.He described his only son as a bright boy who loved to play basketball. Birchfield said his son had just turned 6 on Jan. 16. The boy’s sister who was shot — Birchfield’s step-daughter — Jordyn Hamilton, turned 9 in December. Birchfield said Monday night that Jordyn was improving and starting to breathe on her own. A third child in the car was not injured. Rapper Thi’sl spoke at the rally for peace, reflecting on how he had been a victim of gun violence and how he still chooses to live in his St. Louis neighborhood.”I’ve buried at least 15 or 20 of my friends since I was little. … I made a decision with everything in me. I said I’m going to be a part of the solution,” said the rapper, whose name is Travis Tyler.There were 194 homicides in the city last year, including 11 children, according to St. Louis Police.James Clark Jr. of Better Family Life said the march should highlight the current crisis of St. Louis. “Just as the marches in the ’60s didn’t fix racism, because racism is still with us today, we aren’t under the illusion that having a march will end all gun violence. But we are using the marches to call attention to the current crisis,” Clark said.Erin Heffernan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

