🔥’We have our own language other people might not understand’ – GB sailor Eilidh McIntyre reveals secret to success with Hannah Mills🔥

It is an innovation that may unlock the door to an Olympic medal and would surely also fascinate any student of human behaviour and communication.

Eilidh McIntyre and Hannah Mills were crowned world champions in the 470 sailing class last year and enter 2020 among the favourites for a gold medal in Japan that would make Mills the most successful women’s Olympic sailor. And behind this success has been an on-water communication kit that records everything they do during those long hours out training. The particularly inventive (and painstaking) part is that they then spend even longer hours off the water analysing everything that has been said and done in an attempt to understand how they communicate in what is often the chaos of the wind, waves and noise of a race.

And here is the eye-opening bit. The human mind plays tricks. What you think you have said, done, seen and heard is sometimes the diametric opposite of a truth that becomes incontrovertible when it is later played back in a quiet debrief room. It is a fact worth remembering when you next argue with someone over a past misunderstanding.

“It’s amazing, super-interesting and hilarious sometimes,” says McIntyre. “All of a sudden, you can disprove stuff. You can be in the boat thinking, ‘I know I told you that’ and then, you watch it back, and you didn’t. It’s because you are thinking it in your mind.

“Sometimes you are also watching it back and thinking, ‘Say it, say it’ and you don’t. Or you will do something and think ‘I don’t remember doing that’. Or maybe I will say something and Hannah hasn’t heard. So why didn’t Hannah hear? Did she not understand? Do we need to rethink the way we word stuff to give it more clarity and punch.