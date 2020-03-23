🔥We can work it out: the London gyms going online🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Your favourite studio might have been forced to close its doors amid the crisis but that’s no reason to miss your 8am Pilates class. In fact, it’s all the more reason to show them your support. Boxing gyms, yoga centres and meditation studios have rallied to find a new way to keep London’s endorphins flowing: by beaming themselves into your living rooms every day via live-stream. From nightly high-intensity interval training (HIIT) classes, to sound baths to stream on Zoom in real-time, this is how to ensure London’s energetic fitness community is still there when we’re able to return to it. Tell your friends.

EAST

Supply Yoga

Register and book classes via the studio page as normal: the Clapton studio will send you a live-stream link 15 minutes before the session starts. At least two classes a day and more at weekends.

£5, supply.yoga

Stretch

Book your classes on MindBodyOnline as normal: you will recieve a link to the live-stream on Zoom 15 minutes before your class starts. Use the code SPREAD

ONLYLOVE at the checkout for 30 per cent off all unlimited memberships.

Usual membership prices or drop-ins from £5, Zoom, (stretch-london.com)

BLOK

Ahead of launching its online subscription service BLOKtv, the studio will be hosting a real-time, equipment-free Instagram Live workout every day from today.

Free, Instagram (@bloklondon)

Move Studio

The Bow yoga is launching multiple live daily classes as of today. Book as normal and you’ll be sent a link.

£6, Zoom (book via movestudiolondon.com)

East of Eden

The Walthamstow studio is live-streaming yoga, Pilates and barre fit classes online as per its usual schedule. If you cannot afford the full class price, please email the studio for a £5 discount code.

Usual membership prices or £12 per class, daily (eastofeden.uk)

Pause

Support Leyton’s neighbourhood studio by booking on to one of its online yoga, meditation or Pilates classes. All sessions will now be live-streamed via Zoom.

Usual membership prices, Zoom (book via pausestudio.co.uk), daily

Yoga on the Lane

Book into the Hackney Downs studio’s classes as normal via its MindBody page and make sure you’ve downloaded the Zoom app ahead of the session. There’s a £5 concession rate for those whose incomes have been wiped out by the virus — just email the studio.

£8, Zoom (book via yogaonthelane.com), daily

DiscoBarre — Dalston

Studio founder Sophie Ritchie is bringing underground house and Eighties disco to your living room every day via her live-streamed barre classes for men and women.

£5, email sophie@discobarre.com

Fly Ldn

Instagram Live flow yoga, low-impact and barre classes at 8am, 12.30pm and 6pm every day. Just check Fly’s Instagram page for the day’s schedule.

Free, Instagram (@fly_ldn)

Get your daily flow on from home (Shutterstock / Sergey Mikheev)

CENTRAL

Cirq

The Fleet Street studio is offering

live daily 15-minute bodyweight micro HIIT sessions with coach Matt Young.

Free, Instagram (@cirq.life), 8am, 8.25am and 8.50am every day

Digme Fitness

The spin, gym and HIIT chain, which recently took over all Another_Space studios, is hosting four-times daily Instagram Live workouts.

Free, Instagram (@digmefitness)

Cake and Yoga Club

Instructor Immy will be hopping on Instagram Live for free daily yoga sessions at 8am and 8pm every weekday and 10am at weekends.

Donations, Instagram (@cakeandyogaclub)

Psycle

Three live workouts a day from dynamic yoga flows to a strength-meets-barre sequence.

Free, Instagram (@psyclelondon)

Frame

This London life force is offering its virtual studio Frame Online every day from today. Watch out for weekly Facebook Lives and Instagram fitspo.

Visit moveyourframe.com for details

Jab Boxing

Live YouTube workouts every day with instructors including co-founder George Veness.

Free, YouTube (access via jab-box.com)

Barrecore

Stream the Barrecore Method from home using own bodyweight and some light home props such as a towel or mat and chair or table to hold on to. Use two filled bottles as weights.

Free, Instagram (@barre_core), three times daily

BXR

Anthony Joshua’s Chiltern Street boxing gym is streaming Instagram Live workouts every other day at 10am. Tune in for couples HIIT, boxing conditioning and ab blasts.

Free, Instagram (@bxrlondon)

Studios across the capital have adapted to the current situation with digital offerings

NORTH

Exhale Pilates

Exhale’s online group classes launch today via Zoom, with two daily at-home Pilates sessions for beginners and intermediates.

The studio’s Founder Gaby Noble will be offering free Instagram workouts as well.

£15, Zoom (book via exhalepilateslondon.com)

MahaDevi Yoga Centre

The Holloway studio is putting on live streamed yoga sessions and online tutorials.

Check in @mahadeviyogacentre for information and timetable

Total Chi Yoga

The Marylebone studio Total Chi is taking its offering of yoga and holistic practices online.

TBC, totalchi.com

SOUTH

Blackheath Yoga

Register for daily at-home yoga classes via the MindBody app or the Blackheath Yoga website. Classes are free but there’s an option to pay to help the studio pay its bills.

Free, Zoom (book via blackheathyoga.co.uk)

Reframe Pilates

The Herne Hill studio’s 60-minute Pilates classes will be live-streamed every day via Zoom, with a

second pregnancy session every Wednesday at midday. TeamUp will send you a reminder email with a link an hour before your start time. Find inner strength. Five classes are currently £25.

£7.50, Zoom (book via reframepilates.com/booking)

The Shala

Daily live-streamed flow yoga classes. The Norwood studio is offering one free live taster session per person, then it’s £70 for 10 sessions.

£9, theshalalondon.com

Hot Yoga Peckham

Turn up the heating and sign up to a hot home work out courtesy of this local hero. Classes include soothing candle lit flow and beginners yoga.

£25, unlimited online classes for 30 days, hotyogapeckham.co.uk

WEST

Re:Mind

The Belgravia meditation studio and escape zone is live-streaming its classes from sound baths to breathwork sessions. This is much needed peace of mind. There is twenty-five per cent of for all Standard readers with the code ESTANDARD25.

Usual membership rates, Zoom (book via remindstudio.com), daily

Evolve Wellness Centre

The South Kensington yoga studio is hosting live Zoom classes from mindful flows to yoga and gong sessions.

Usual membership prices, Zoom (book via evolvewellnesscentre.com), daily

Flex Chelsea

Flex will be beaming energising flow classes into your living room every day via Instagram Live. It’s new FLEXfilm service also airs dance cardio workout YouTube videos.

Free, (@flexchelsea; flexchelsea.com)

Yoga West

From today the studio is offering a reduced timetable of 15 classes you can stream from home via Zoom — it’s free for your first week. Book via MindBody as usual and you will be sent a link.

First week free, Zoom (book via yogawestlondon.com), daily

Lumi Power Yoga

The Hammersmith studio launched is streaming classes this weekend. For a piece of zen, book online in advance — your first three classes are free.

Three classes for free, £7 after, lumipoweryoga.com, daily