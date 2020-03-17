🔥We are on the cusp of a rapid acceleration of coronavirus, Nicola Sturgeon warns🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Nicola Sturgeon has warned that we are “on the cusp of a rapid acceleration” of coronavirus as she urged people to follow official advice about social distancing.

Scotland’s First Minister said she was surprised by how fast the virus was spreading. She said she was being “frank and transparent” with the public about the need to reduce social contact – with the latest advice being to avoid pubs, restaurants, theatres, and public events.

Ms Sturgeon expressed “enormous sympathy” for business affected by the measures. She added that “every penny” of extra Westminster funding would go towards helping businesses and public services survive the pandemic.

The most recent advice is that anyone with symptoms of coronavirus should self-isolate for 14 days with the rest of their household. Covid-19 symptoms include a persistent cough, fever, and shortness of breath. The public have also been urged to “socially distance” as much as possible to slow the virus spreading.

Ms Sturgeon told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland on Tuesday that “the best scientific and medical expertise” was guiding policies, but the virus was still spreading faster than expected.

Scotland’s confirmed number of cases rose on Monday to 171.

Addressing the measures announced on Monday, Ms Sturgeon said: “What changed yesterday, is that the speed and the extent of the spread is beyond what had previously been anticipated.

“That is particularly true now in London, but all of us are on the cusp of a rapid acceleration and that is why the measures that were announced yesterday represent such a step up in the actions that are being advised.”

She added: “We’re asking the general population to significantly reduce their social interaction, so if you are able work from home, do.

“Don’t go to the pub, cinema or theatre in the way that you would normally do. Avoid unnecessary travel, stay at home more than you would otherwise do.

“That advice is to the general public, but the advice is particularly strong for people over 70 and also for people who have underlying health conditions for which they would get the flu vaccine in a usual year, and also for pregnant women.”

Ms Sturgeon said that people with immune system problems will receive “tailored information directly”.

She said: “I want to be very clear with people, we are considering all of these things incredibly carefully.

“None of these are easy judgements to take.

“We will not always get these things right, but we will strive to get them as right as we possibly can in a very difficult situation, being guided by the best possible scientific advice, applying judgement to that and doing everything we can to keep the public as a whole – particularly those who are most vulnerable – as safe as we possibly can.”

Ms Sturgeon said it is “inevitable that we will see significant additional measures taken”.

“I give a guarantee that every penny of additional that is announced by the Treasury as far as Scotland is concerned will be passed on to those who need that,” she added.

Additional reporting by PA media.