🔥WB’s Reportedly Offered Zack Snyder $10 Million To Finish His Justice League Cut🔥

Given that the conversation surrounding the Snyder Cut of Justice League has dragged on for well over two years now, there’s really only two ways that a line can be drawn under the seemingly never-ending saga. Either Warner Bros. comes out and releases an official statement that definitively says that it will never see the light of day, or they hand Zack Snyder the funds to complete his original vision, which will also stop fans bombarding the studio’s social media accounts with every chance they get.

Snyder has certainly never given up hope, posting a constant stream of behind-the-scenes images that never made it into the theatrical edition, while also confirming that the Snyder Cut does actually exist after getting tired of hearing people claim that it wasn’t even a real thing. However, Jason Momoa seems to be the only other person that’s actually seen it, but he did lavish it with some pretty high praise.

Justice League stars Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot also publicly endorsed the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, but it’s been proven time and time again that the major Hollywood studios have no interesting in caving to demands or petitions started online. However, we’ve heard that Warner Bros. are now considering biting the bullet and giving Snyder the funds to complete his cut of the movie, in an effort to drum up publicity for upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

According to our sources, the same ones that told us a Green Lantern show was coming to HBO Max and that Kevin Conroy was playing Kingdom Come Batman in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” Warner Bros. have offered Snyder $10 million to finally finish his take on Justice League. That being said, our intel comes with the caveat that the filmmaker was initially looking for between $25 million and $30 million for additional photography and a huge amount of effects work, with the studio refusing to shell out that much.

If the two sides manage to work something out though, or if Zack can find a way to do it with only $10 million, then the Snyder Cut of Justice League would be an HBO Max exclusive, which is an incredibly business-savvy move to generate what could potentially be millions of new subscribers, and also give the fans their wish to see what was originally intended for the superhero team-up.