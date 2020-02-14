🔥WB Reveals First Look At Robert Pattinson In The Batman🔥

It’s said that being an actor isn’t quite as easy as it might look, and even a big Hollywood star like Robert Pattinson, who’s recently received a ton of attention for being cast as the new Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, is feeling the pressure of taking on such an iconic role.

Though he became an A-lister thanks to his appearance in the Twilight saga and Harry Potter franchise, Pattinson never gave up his pursuit of artistic excellence. In fact, he’s recently found himself as a much more acclaimed actor thanks to parts in smaller, independent movies, such as The Lighthouse.

But after a string of critical hits with non-blockbusters, Pattinson is now ready to return to the world of big budget filmmaking and with The Batman currently in production, Reeves has shared a video (seen up above) today offering us our first look at the actor all suited up as the Caped Crusader. This comes from a camera test, so it’s not footage from the film itself. But still, as our first real glimpse of Robert in the role, it’s hugely exciting.

Of course, with Pattinson now shooting scenes, we imagine that we’ll start to get looks at many of his co-stars as well. Especially now that this camera test clip is out there for all to see. As such, we’d expect to catch glimpses at the likes of Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin and more in the coming weeks. Be it via set photos or official reveals like this one.

But even if Warner Bros. makes us wait a bit to see the rest of the gang, this first look at Pattinson as our next Dark Knight is hugely exciting and we’ll find out if The Batman can possibly live up to all the hype when it swoops into theaters on June 25th, 2021.